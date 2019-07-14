“It’s easy to understand why people confuse bison and buffalo,” states website britannica.com. “Both are large, horned, oxlike animals of the bovidae family. There are two kinds of bison, the American bison and the European bison, and two forms of buffalo, water buffalo and Cape buffalo. However, it’s not difficult to distinguish between them, especially if you focus on the three H’s: home, hump and horns.

“Contrary to the song ‘Home on the Range,’ buffalo do not roam in the American West. Instead, they are indigenous to South Asia (water buffalo) and Africa (Cape buffalo), while bison are found in North America and parts of Europe. Despite being a misnomer — one often attributed to confused explorers — (the term) ‘buffalo’ remains commonly used when referring to American bison, thus adding to the confusion.

“Another major difference is the presence of a hump. Bison have one at the shoulders while buffalo don’t. The hump allows the bison’s head to function as a plow, sweeping away drifts of snow in the winter.

“The next telltale sign concerns the horns. Buffalo tend to have large horns — some have reached more than 6 feet (1.8 meters) — with very pronounced arcs. The horns of bison, however, are much shorter and sharper.

“And, if you want to throw a B into the mix, you can check for a beard. Bison are the hipsters of the two animals, sporting thick beards. Buffalo are beardless.”

