A celebration will be held in Lincolnville on Friday to honor Wayne Harwood, the skateboarder who was killed last week in a hit-and-run in Portland.

Harwood’s mother, Wendy Girardin of Owls Head, said friends and family are invited to the celebration being held in Breezemere Park beginning at 1 p.m.

Girardin and Harwood’s brother, Kevin Harwood, will speak at the event.

“Everyone is welcome to come and share their memories of Wayne,” Girardin said.

Wayne Harwood died Friday night at Maine Medical Center in Portland, two days after he collided with a white sedan on Cumberland Avenue. Harwood was skateboarding at the time. The driver of the car fled the scene.

Harwood, 25, was single and lived in Portland. He grew up in Lincolnville and graduated from Camden Hills Regional High School.

Portland police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has information to contact the department at 874-8532 or 874-8575. Anonymous phone tips can be left on the police department’s crime tip line at 874-8584.

