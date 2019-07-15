MONDAY

Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, french toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. Open to all. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

TUESDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5 p.m. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church, 5-6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

THURSDAY

Community lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.

SATURDAY

Baked bean supper, with two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, American chop suey, coleslaw, rolls, desserts and beverages. 5 to 6 p.m. North Congregational Church, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton. $8.

Baked bean supper, featuring pea, kidney and vegetarian variety, with red and brown hot dogs, American chop suey, coleslaw, gelatin salads, rolls, brown bread and pies. 4:30 to 6 p.m. West Scarborough United Methodist Church, 2 Church St., Scarborough. $8, $4 children.

Soup or chowder supper, with rolls, drink and dessert. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Bailey Island Union Church, 2141 Harpswell Islands Road, Bailey Island. Eat in or take out. $10.

