MONDAY
Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, french toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. Open to all. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.
TUESDAY
Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.
Community dinner, 5 p.m. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.
WEDNESDAY
Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church, 5-6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.
THURSDAY
Community lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.
Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.
Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.
Soup or chowder supper, with rolls, drink and dessert. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Bailey Island Union Church, 2141 Harpswell Islands Road, Bailey Island. Eat in or take out. $10.
