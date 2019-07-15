Portland Observatory

10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, open until 8 p.m. on Thursdays. Portland Observatory, 138 Congress St., Portland, $10, $8 seniors & students, $5 for kids 6 to 16, free for under 6. portlandlandmarks.org

Are you one of those people who still hasn’t been to the top of Portland Observatory? There’s no time like the present to climb the historic stairs of America’s last maritime signal tower. People have been taking in the glorious view since 1807. What are you waiting for?

Walk-Through Chocolate Factory Tours

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Wilbur’s of Maine, 174 Lower Main St., Freeport, $3.50. wilburs.com

Indulge your chocolate craving for a 30-minute behind the scenes tour of Wilbur’s of Maine in Freeport. You’ll learn some of the history of the confection business launched in 1983 by Tom and Catherine Wilbur, and you’ll get to see how some of the mouth-watering magic is made. Best of all, you’ll enjoy plenty of samples. Eat your chocolate heart out, Willy Wonka!

Woofstock

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Animal Welfare Society, 46 Holland Road, Kennebunk, free. animalwelfaresociety.org

We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the dog days of summer than by hitting Woofstock. The dog-friendly afternoon fundraising event is presented by the Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk, where you’ll find all sorts of activities for kids, adults and dogs, including a bounce house, photo booth and canine agility course. Food trucks, including Crepe Elizabeth, Fishin’ Ships and Mr. Tuna will keep you full, and if you’re over 21, you can partake of the beer garden, where you’ll find eight breweries, including Funky Bow and Sebago. For $20, you get eight 4-ounce taster tickets, or you can get three tickets for $10. You’ll also hear tunes from the Kennebunk River Band and The Serfs.

