OK, so you’re at the Yarmouth Clam Festival and you’ve seen Barry Williams and gotten your “Brady Bunch” fix all taken care of.

Now what?

There are plenty of things to do at this year’s festival besides seeing Williams, also known as Greg Brady. The list is about as long as the line of chairs set up along Main Street weeks before the parade. Here are some highlights:

Forward March – The festival’s mile-and-a-half, hourlong parade will feature more than 100 participants, including bands, antique cars and entertainers. This year’s theme is board games. The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday and travels on West Elm and Main streets.

Aw Shucks – The Maine State Clam Shucking Contest will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Memorial Green tent. There’s also a Maine Celebrity shucking contest as part of the event.

Sandfest – Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. is holding a sand sculpting competition during the festival in its parking lot, on the corner of Main and Cleaves streets. Sand sculptors from around the world will be crafting their creations, with judging to take place around noon Saturday.

Doggies on Display – A police K-9 demonstration was added last year and includes local police officers and their canine partners, at 5-6 p.m. Saturday on the Memorial Green.

Light up the Night – The festival’s half-hour fireworks display kicks off at 9:15 p.m. Saturday and is best viewed from behind the rides and amusement area next to the Rowe School or at Memorial Green.

Diaper Derby – A festival tradition is this race for the youngest of youngsters, including crawlers and toddlers. It’ll be held at noon Sunday at the Memorial Green tent.

Main Street Rumble – Is a gathering of two dozen classic cars, from the 1930s to the 1970s, in front of town hall from 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

For a complete schedule of festival events, including the many live music performances, go to clamfestival.com.

