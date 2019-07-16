The Cumberland/North Yarmouth Little League 11 and 12-year old baseball all-star team captured the District 6 championship Monday with a 6-4 victory over Portland. Next up for CNYLL is the state tournament which begins Saturday in Lewiston.
From left Head Coach Mark Piesik, Keeler Vogt, Zachary Doane, Coach Aaron Wilson, Wyatt Soucie, Evan Brown, Owen Piesik, Jack Fowler, Andrew Padgett, Asa Giffune, Liam Coull, Owen Partridge and Coach Kevin Partridge.
Kneeling: Ezra McDuffie, Carter Wilson and Wes Piper.
