BASEBALL

Joey Curletta went 2 for 4, including a two-run single in the eighth, and starter Konner Wade threw seven scoreless innings Tuesday as the Portland Sea Dogs beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 4-0 at Manchester, New Hampshire.

Wade retired 21 of 24 batters, surrendering only three hits. He struck out a season-high six batters.

Wade was making a spot start for Matthew Kent, who earlier in the day was promoted to Triple-A Pawtucket.

CMG MORTGAGE: Gam Bardella struck out five and pitched Academy Mortgage to an 11-1 win over Freeport across five innings at Scarborough.

Nic Frink had two hits and a two-run double to pace Academy Mortgage, which scored seven runs over the fourth and fifth innings.

• Caleb Viola tossed a six-inning no-hitter as Troiano’s Property Service won 11-0 at Cape Elizabeth.

Viola (4-0) allowed four walks and struck out five.

Anthony Poole had two RBI to pace Troiano’s, and Ryan Bowles and Tyler Small each drove in a run.

NECBL: Jake Noviello and Jacob Parker combined to throw a four-hit shutout as the Sanford Mainers blanked the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks 7-0 at Goodall Park.

Noviello picked up the victory for Sanford (12-19) going the first seven innings, allowing three hits and striking out two. Parker threw the final two innings, fanning four.

Shane Marshall went 3 for 5, driving in two, and Erik Stock and Drew DeMartino each chipped in with two hits.

Izalya Mestre took the loss for Martha’s Vineyard (19-12).

AMERICAN LEGION: Connor MacDonald tossed a complete game four-hitter, striking out 10, as Charles J Loring (9-5) downed Massabesic 7-1 in the first game at Portland.

MacDonald and Nate Rogers combined for a three-hit shutout, combining for nine strikeouts, in a 7-0 win to complete the sweep of Massabesic (2-10).

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks guard Riquna Williams was suspended without pay by the WNBA for 10 games – nearly a third of the season – for a domestic violence incident.

Williams was arrested on April 29 and charged with two felony counts, one involving the assault of an individual with whom she was in a relationship and the other involving a threat to another person with a firearm. Her criminal case is ongoing.

The WNBA conducted its own investigation and consulted with a panel of experts in the field of domestic violence. Among other factors, the league said it took into account the nature and seriousness of the allegations, including the involvement of a gun. The WNBA also will require Williams to participate in counseling.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Minnesota Vikings running back Roc Thomas was suspended for the first three games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse.

The league announced the punishment the week before training camp begins. Thomas can participate in preseason practices and games. If he makes the team he’d be eligible to return to action Sept. 23.

Thomas was sentenced to three years of probation in May after pleading guilty to fifth-degree felony possession of marijuana. He was arrested at his apartment in January, when police officers found 143 grams of the drug.

Thomas appeared in five games for the Vikings last year as an undrafted rookie from Jacksonville State, where he finished his college career after playing his first two seasons at Auburn.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Former European champion Red Star Belgrade reached the league’s second qualifying round by beating Suduva of Lithuania 2-1 at Belgrade, Serbia.

Red Star, the 1991 European Cup winner, also won 2-1 on aggregate by defending a two-goal lead with 10 men after defender Marko Gobeljic was sent off in the 60th minute.

The Serbian champion needs to beat three more opponents to return to the group stage, where it played last season with Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

MLS: Atlanta United fullback Brek Shea suffered a season-ending injury to his right knee.

Shea, who has started 10 of his 19 games this season, suffered serious injuries to the knee early in Sunday’s 2-1 loss at Seattle. Shea’s anterior cruciate ligament was torn. He also suffered meniscus tears and other damage.

GAMBLING

NEW YORK: New York sports fans may now bet for the Yankees – or the Mets – closer to home after the state joined the growing list of states allowing sports wagers.

Schenectady’s Rivers Casino and Resort opened its betting lounge to the public Tuesday, the first of what is likely to be several casinos that expect to begin taking bets before the fall football season.

New York’s entry into sports wagering comes after a ruling last year by the U.S. Supreme Court lifted sports betting prohibitions covering most states and prompted a frenzy of interest.

In New York, officials are eager to catch up to New Jersey, where gamblers bet more than $3 billion on sports in the first full year since it became legal in that state.

MEDIA

ESPN: ESPN plans to launch a daily morning podcast in October, an audio production expected to include a mix of news coverage, trends in sports and feature stories done by ESPN’s team of reporters.

“It’s not going to be ‘SportsCenter’; it’s not news and highlights,” said ESPN Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is overseeing the launch of “The ESPN Daily.” “It’s not three people sitting around a microphone talking, either. We want this to be elevated and highly produced.”

Williamson suggested episodes could examine in-depth reporting, such as Jeremy Schaap’s recent look at netting at Major League Baseball stadiums, or focus on a big, breaking story, such as when Kawhi Leonard picked the Los Angeles Clippers.

OLYMPICS

UKRAINE: Ukraine’s new president has asked officials to consider a bid to host the Olympics, even with the economy still damaged by years of political turmoil.

Former comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was elected president in April, says there should be a national plan to build and fund sports facilities for a future Olympic bid.

He doesn’t say whether Ukraine should target the Summer or Winter Olympics, but says “we should be ambitious.” Sergei Bubka, the former pole vaulter who runs the Ukrainian Olympic Committee, has suggested the Youth Olympic Games might be a more realistic aim for now.

Ukraine entered a bid to hold the 2022 Winter Olympics in the city of Lviv, but abandoned that in 2014, shortly after months of protests forced then-President Viktor Yanukovych from office.

SWIMMING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil won the women’s 5-kilometer open water event Wednesday by one second over Aurelie Muller of France at Gwangju, South Korea.

Cunha finished the race in 57 minutes, 56.00 seconds. There was a tie for the bronze medal: American Hannah Moore and Leonie Beck of Germany both finished in 57:58, 2 seconds behind Cunha in the non-Olympic event.

