BRUNSWICK — Nomination papers for seats on the Town Council and School Board to be filled in the Nov. 5 municipal election will be available at the town clerk’s office starting Friday, July 26.

The three-year terms in Districts 1, 2 and 6 will begin in January 2020. Residents must submit a minimum of 25 signatures and a maximum of 50, according to Town Clerk Fran Smith.

Office holders in District 1 are Councilor David Watson and School Board member Mandy Merrill.

In District 2, the terms of Councilor Steven Walker and School Board Vice Chairman Benjamin Tucker are expiring.

In District 6, Councilor Jane Millett and School Board member Elizabeth Sokoloff’s terms are expiring.

Nomination papers must be returned the town clerk’s office at 85 Union St. by 3 p.m. Sept. 6.

