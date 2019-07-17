HARPSWELL — Tickets are available for the fourth annual Hook, Line & Dinner, hosted by Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association, on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Cook’s Lobster and Ale House, 68 Garrison Cove Road, Bailey Island.

There will be live music by Sons of Quint, beer from several local breweries, and fresh seafood. A silent auction and lawn games will also be held, weather permitting.

Tickets to a VIP reception, which begins at 4:30 p.m. and includes an oyster bar, priority seating, and swag bag, are $150. The event begins at 6 p.m. for those who purchase general admission tickets for $75. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased through mainecoastfishermen.org or 956-0752. All proceeds benefit Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association and its work to improve sustainable fisheries and support local fishing communities.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: