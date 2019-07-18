Hardy Mainers will walk on the beach all year round, but there’s nothing quite like an early morning or sunset beach walk in the heart of the summer. To help keep your toes sandy and your heart full, we’ve got seven suggested strolls for your walking wonderment.

FORTUNE’S ROCKS BEACH

LOCATION: Fortune’s Rock Road, Biddeford

DETAILS: This two-mile stretch of sandy beach goes form Biddeford Pool to Fortune’s Rocks. The sand is hard-packed making it great for walking and running.

LIFEGUARD: Yes, from late May to early September

FACILITIES: No

PARKING: Limited parking at southern and northern ends of the beach by permit only, available from the City Clerk’s office at Biddeford City Hall.

INFO: visitmaine.com

Photo by Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer

GOOSE ROCKS BEACH

LOCATION: Kings Highway, Kennebunkport

DETAILS: Nearly three miles of soft sand on this scenic beach. There’s an off-shore reef visible at low tide that gives the beach its name.

LIFEGUARD: No

FACILITIES: No

PARKING: Some spots are available along Kings Highway. Visit the Kennebunk/Kennebunkport Chamber of Commerce, the Kennebunkport Town Office, the Kennebunkport Police Department and the Goose Rocks General Store to purchase a parking permit.

INFO: themainebeaches.com

Photo by John Patriquin/Staff Photographer

DRAKES ISLAND BEACH

LOCATION: Drakes Island Road, Wells

DETAILS: You won’t break any walking records on this 2,800-foot beach but it’s a lovely spot for a short stroll followed by swimming and relaxing by the dunes.

LIFEGUARD: Yes

FACILITIES: Yes

PARKING: Limited parking in a pay-to-park lot and some on-street spots with pay-and-display meters

INFO: visitmaine.com

Photo by John Ewing/Staff Photographer

OGUNQUIT BEACH

LOCATION: Beach Street, Ogunquit

DETAILS: Ogunquit boasts three and a half miles of sandy beach and grassy dunes that form a barrier between the ocean and Ogunquit River. Bring a pail along for your walk to collect shells.

LIFEGUARD: Yes, during summer months

FACILITIES: Yes

PARKING: A large pay-to-park lot at the southern end of the beach

INFO: visitmaine.com

Photo by Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

HARBOR BEACH

LOCATION: 1 Stonewall Lane, York

DETAILS: This is a small but beautiful sheltered sandy beach along a rocky shoreline that’s ideal for children and has a gentle surf. The Hartley Mason Park is situated next to the beach and has shade trees and benches perfect for your picnic.

LIFEGUARD: Yes, from Memorial Day to Labor Day

FACILITIES: Yes

PARKING: Limited free parking on Route 1A entrance to Harbor Park and also accessible by trolley

INFO: visitmaine.com

Photo by Jill Brady/Staff Photographer

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

LOCATION: East and West Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach

DETAILS: This will be a walk to remember as Old Orchard Beach has a seven-mile stretch of sandy beach. The pier extends almost 500 feet over the Atlantic, and there you’ll find all sorts of food, drinks, games and nightlife activities. OOB is also home to Palace Playland Park, the beachfront amusement park that’s been thrilling kids and families for decades.

LIFEGUARD: Yes

FACILITIES: Yes

PARKING: Metered street parking and pay-to-park lots

INFO: vistimaine.com

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer

PINE POINT BEACH

LOCATION: Hurd Park, Scarborough

DETAILS: A truly gorgeous beach on Saco Bay that starts at a jetty and ends at Old Orchard Beach. Ideal for walking, lounging, surf casting and watching the sunset.

LIFEGUARD: No

FACILITIES: Yes

PARKING: Municipal lot on Avenue 5. Fee hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lot is open from sunrise to sunset.

INFO: scarboroughmaine.org

Photo by Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

