Mansion tours canceled
The Buxton-Hollis Historical Society has announced that the tours of the Brewster Mansion scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 10, in Buxton have been canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances.”
The tours were to be in conjunction with the annual Dorcas Society Fest and Buxton Community Day at Tory Hill. “We extend our sincere apologies to those who were already looking forward to this much anticipated event,” the society said on its website.
All other Dorcas Society activities on that date are still planned, the historical society said.
