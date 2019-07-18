PRO BOWLING

The Portland Lumberjacks won their first Elias Cup in the seven-year history of the Professional Bowlers Association event, beating L.A. X in four straight games on Thursday night at Bayside Bowl in Portland.

The hometown favorites trailed only once in dominating the team competition. Wes Malott and Mark Roth were joined by Kris Prather, Kyle Troup, Ryan Ciminelli and Mitch Hupe on the team.

Portland won two straight games to capture the first match, then carried its momentum into the second match, putting together two strings of four strikes. The Lumberjacks completed the four-point rout in a decisive final game with five strikes.

BASEBALL

Denyi Reyes struck out seven in seven innings of four-hit ball, Durbin Feltman finished with two hitless innings, and the Portland Sea Dogs pulled away to a 4-0 Eastern League victory over the Harrisburg Senators on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series at Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Jeremy Rivera, Brett Netzer and Austin Rei each drove in a run to help Portland win its third straight.

FOOTBALL

NFL: A Missouri man was fined $500 for pointing a laser at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC championship with the Kansas City Chiefs in January.

KMBC reported that Dwyan Morgan pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor, disturbing the peace. He will pay the fine with no jail time.

Footage of the game showed a green light flashing on Brady late in the Patriots’ 37-31 overtime win on Jan. 20 at Arrowhead Stadium. Prosecutors say Brady was unaware of the laser.

GOLF

LPGA: Morgan Pressel and Paula Creamer shot a best-ball 6-under 64 on Thursday for a share of the second-round lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the Tour’s first-year team event in Michigan.

Stephanie Meadow and Giulia Molinaro had a 61, and Frenchwomen Celine Boutier and Karine Icher shot 62 to match Pressel and Creamer at 10-under 130 at Midland Country Club.

PGA: J.T. Poston shot a 10-under 62 on to take the first-round lead in the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Nick Taylor was a stroke back. Wes Roach opened with a 64.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: British rider Simon Yates won Stage 12 – his first Tour stage victory – after a long breakaway to Bagneres-de-Bigorre in the Pyrenees mountains.

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe kept the race leader’s yellow jersey.

• Time trial world champion Rohan Dennis abandoned the Tour about 50 miles into Stage 12.

The Australian’s Bahrain-Merida team was unable to account for him for the next few hours, posting on social media that all it cared about was “the welfare” of Dennis after Tour organizers announced he had withdrawn. He resurfaced at the finish line and did not comment on his decision to pull out.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Minnesota Timberwolves signed rookie center Naz Reid to a multiyear contract, upgrading his initial two-way deal and all but ensuring he will be on the regular-season roster.

