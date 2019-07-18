Library speaker series

Maria Rena will speak at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, at Walker Memorial Library, 810 Main St.

Rena’s topic is the history of Black Dinah Chocolatiers, the Westbrook shop that crafts chocolate by hand.

For more information, call the library at 854-0630

Free park concert

Erica Brown & The Bluegrass Connection will present the weekly summer concert from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, at Riverbank Park on Main Street.

American Legion Post 62 will serve refreshmens including hamburgers, hot dogs, and beverages.

Paddle the Presumpscot

Presumpscot Regional Land Trust in conjunction with Westbrook Recreation and Friends of the Presumpscot River is sponsoring a guided paddle from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 3.

“We will be meeting at the Lincoln Street Ice Rink landing in Westbrook, where boats will be available to borrow,” an announcement said.

The paddle will explore the nature and history of the river.

This event is free, but registration is required due to limited space. For more information or to register, visit wwwprlt.org or call 839-4633.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: