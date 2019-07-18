The Westbrook American reported on July 22, 1959, that Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Geraghty and family of Westbrook were vacationing at Watchic Lake.

PFC Arthur Parsons was spending a furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Howard Parsons, on Buck Street in Gorham.

