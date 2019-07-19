FALMOUTH — As part of the replacement of the Lunt Road bridge over Interstate 295, there will be lane and road closures Sunday night, July 21, through early Friday morning, July 26.
I-295 will have have single-lane closures and Lunt Road will be closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. each day, and I-295 will be fully closed in both directions Monday-Friday, July 22-26, from 1-5 a.m.
Closure dates are subject to change based on weather and workflow. Message boards in and around the project will provide updates about closures, traffic flow and detours.
-
Opinion
Another View: America is a better place because of John Paul Stevens
-
Uncategorized
Arts Calendar: July 24-Aug. 3
-
Opinion
Maine Voices: How to ensure success for newest arrivals
-
Nation & World
Iran seizes British tanker in Strait of Hormuz; denies Trump’s claim of drone downing
-
Local & State
State health officials urge Mainers to stay safe in extreme heat