4 on the Fourth winners

Congratulations to all the participants in Bridgton’s 4 on the Fourth road race, and kudos for taking part in this holiday tradition. Ryan Smith of Farmington was the top male finisher with a time of 20:15, and Mary Pardi of Falmouth finished first among the women with 24:34.

Art in the Park

The 16th annual Art in the Park event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, in Shorey Park, across from the town beach. Over 50 artists will show and sell their work—there is sure to be something for everyone. The event also features live music, good food and booths set up by local organizations. It’s a great day to “get your art on” and maybe even take home a treasure or two. The show is produced by Gallery 302 and the Bridgton Art Guild. The rain date is July 21.

Annual book sale

Friends of the Bridgton Public Library will hold their annual book sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, in the courtyard of the library, 1 Church St. The rain date is July 21. All proceeds benefit library programs.

Woods Pond water quality

The Woods Pond Water Quality Association, formed to protect, preserve, and enhance the pond’s water quality, will hold its annual meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, at the Woods Pond Beach. All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Updates on the Association’s activities will be presented, board members will answer questions, and volunteers will discuss various programs. For more information, contact Kelly Margolis at [email protected] or (508) 259-3264.

Community Band concert

In a change from its usual routine, the Bridgton Community Band will perform in the courtyard in front of the Bridgton Public Library at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24. This concert is free and open to the public. All are welcome to bring a lawn chair, a picnic, and family and friends to enjoy lively music as the band continues its 81st season.

LEA events

LEA will host two field days full of activities for kids ages 5 to 9 on Monday, July 22, and Thursday, July 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $35 per child and scholarships are available. To learn more and to register contact Mary Jewett [email protected]

On Wednesday, July 24, at 5 p.m. join Don Griggs for a presentation on boat wakes, what causes them, their impact on lakes and why people should be concerned.

There will also be a presentation on sea level rise and how it can impact our communities with the Gulf of Maine Research Institute on Tuesday, July 30, at 4:30 p.m. For more information and to register for either of these events email [email protected]

