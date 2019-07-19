I was appalled by the recent “New and better Americans” article (July 5).

This is a truly offensive article, laced with venom I have not seen before, and I truly hope there are not many readers who agree with the author’s sentiments, none of which is supported with any reference material or attribution; solely the author’s comments.

His call for “new Americans” who are not “racist, not sexist, not xenophobic, not homophobic …” is truly disgusting.

Referring to President Trump as providing “red meat for his base of bigots” is another example of the continuous and unrelenting attack on, not just President Trump, but all who support him, even if they only voted for President Trump.

Maybe, we can lobby for new and better commentators.

Bob Casimiro

Bridgton

Share

filed under: