ROCHESTER, N.H. — Aiden Lee scored on a squeeze in the third inning and earned the save on the mound Sunday to help Greater Portland collect a 5-4 victory against Milford, Connecticut, in the New England Babe Ruth baseball tournament for 14-year-olds at Simard Field.

Nolan Hobbs drove in two runs and scored another for Greater Portland, which finished 2-1 in the pool portion of the regional and advanced to the quarterfinals of the knockout portion. Greater Portland will meet Western Massachusetts (2-1) at 2:30 p.m. Monday with the winner to take on Nashua, New Hampshire (2-1), in the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

BABE RUTH 13-15: Colby Winship had three hits and scored twice to lead Greater Portland to a 16-1 victory against host Westfield, Massachusetts, in the New England tournament.

Bennett Smith added a two-run triple for Greater Portland, and Jimmy Gignac and J.T. Fasulo each drove in two runs.

Greater Portland will play the Rhode Island champion Monday.

SOFTBALL

LITTLE LEAGUE 11-12: Berlin, Maryland, overcame an early three-run deficit and defeated Windham, the Maine champion, 6-4 in the East Regional at Bristol, Connecticut.

Windham dropped to 0-2 in pool play and will meet Robbinsville, New Jersey, at 10 a.m. Monday. Robbinsville is 1-1 after losing Sunday, 4-2 to South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in the 10-team tournament.

Chloe Edwards went 3 for 3 and singled in a run for Windham, which scored three runs in the top of the first inning. Berlin answered with three in the bottom of the inning, then added two in the second and another in the fifth. Windham finished with eight stolen bases in the six-inning game, three by Edwards.

