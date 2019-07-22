Jazz ensemble at Tory Hill
The Tory Hill Meeting House at the First Congregational Church of Buxton is hosting its fourth annual Saco River Jazz Ensemble 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28, on the lawn of the church, located at the intersection of routes 202 and 112.
The event is open to the public and admission is free, although an offering will be held to support the band. Refreshments will be available to purchase, including hot dogs, chips, water and soda.
Those attending are welcome to take a chair or blanket and bring their friends. In the event of rain, the concert will move inside the church.
Register for community parade
The town is sponsoring the annual parade to be held in conjunction with the Dorcas Fest on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Tory Hill. The parade, with a red, white and blue theme, is set to step off at 11 a.m.
Units, floats, and individuals planning to enter should register by visiting http://bit.ly/2M7e2zw or calling the Recreation Department at 929-8381.
