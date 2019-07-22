Bills to speak

Nancy Bills will speak 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, at Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St.

Bills’ topic is her memoir, “The Red Ribbon: A Memoir of Lightning and Rebuilding After Loss,” which chronicles the events surrounding the death of her husband and injuries to her son during a southern Maine thunderstorm.

A native of Montana, Bills has lived almost all her adult life in northern New England. She is on the faculty of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Southern Maine, where she facilitates the fiction writing workshop.

The library said in a posting on its website, “She is a retired clinical social worker; during her twenty year long career, she served both as a psychiatric social worker at Concord Regional Hospital in New Hampshire and at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine, and as a psychotherapist at Green House Group, a group private practice in Manchester, New Hampshire.”

The talk is part of a summer reading speaker series.

Annual Cinemagic Marathon blood drive

The 14th annual Cinemagic Marathon Blood Drive is scheduled for Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27, at the Cinemagic Theatre, 183 County Road in Westbrook. Hours for the blood drive are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The blood drive is being held as the Red Cross faces an emergency blood shortage. Blood donors are needed now to help avoid delays in lifesaving medical care for patients this summer. Right now, blood products are being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in. More donations are immediately needed to help replenish the blood supply.

All donors will receive one free pass to a Cinemagic theatre and a Red Cross T-shirt to say thanks for making time to help patients in need.

For more information or to make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

‘Good’ park concert

David Good will be in concert 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Riverbank Park on Main Street. The free concert is part of a series.

David Good is a native Maine singer-songwriter whose talent and passion for making music has been pleasing New England audiences for more than three decades.

Influenced at an early age by artists like Neil Young, Dan Fogelberg, and James Taylor, it wasn’t long before his ability to play acoustic guitar and carry a tune blossomed and he was performing throughout Maine and New England.

The Stephen W.Manchester Post 62 of the American Legion will serve refreshments, including hamburgers, hot dogs, and beverages.

