The company that owns the landmark Sappi Fine Paper mill in Skowhegan announced Monday it has named a new president and CEO.

Michael G. Haws, 56, who is currently vice president of manufacturing at Sappi North America, has been appointed to the CEO role as of Oct. 1, the company said in a news release.

Current CEO Mark Gardner is retiring after 38 years with the company.

Haws joined Sappi in 2012 as managing director of the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan before being promoted to vice president of manufacturing in October 2015 with responsibility for the Somerset, Westbrook and Cloquet Mills and other facilities, the company said. While leading the Somerset Mill, Haws received the Pulp and Paper International Mill Manager of the Year award in 2014.

Haws holds a bachelor of science degree in paper science and engineering from the College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse, New York, and has undertaken an executive education program at Harvard Business School.

