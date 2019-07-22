ON SALE NOW

Chris Stapleton, July 25. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $34.75 to $89.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Linda Eder, July 25. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $80, $85. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Todd Snider, July 25. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Chase Price, July 25. Aura, Portland, $35 in advance, $38 day of show. auramaine.com

Lettuce, July 26. State Theatre, Portland, $26 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Maggie Rogers, July 25 & 26. Thompson’s Point, Portland. $45 in advance, $50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Szlachetka, July 26. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20, $25. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Gregory Alan Isakov, July 25. State Theatre, Portland, $31 in advance, $36 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Dave Attell, July 27. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $50 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Impact Music Festival, July 27 & 28. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $79 to $139.waterfrontconcerts.com

The Kingston Trio, July 27. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $55 to $65. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Amos Lee, July 27. Savage Oakes Vineyard and Winery, Union, $68 in advance, $75 day of show. savageoakes.com

Slaid Cleaves, July 27. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

Joe Bonamassa, July 28. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $65 to $155. waterfrontconcerts.com

Jonathan Richardson and Friends, July 29. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20, $25. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Train and Goo Goo Dolls, July 30. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $25 to $225. waterfrontconcerts.com

Bad Religion, July 30. Aura, Portland, $32.50 in advance, $38 day of show. auramaine.com

Kodaline, July 30. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Screaming Females, July 31. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $16 in advance, $18 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Livingston Taylor, Aug. 1. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45 to $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Johnny A, Aug. 2. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30 to $40. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Rebelution, Aug. 2. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $35. waterfrontconcerts.com

Shawn James, Aug. 2. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $35. waterfrontconcerts.com

Martin Sexton, Aug. 2. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show, $25 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Chris Webby, Aug. 2. Aura, Portland, $22 in advance, $25 day of show. auramaine.com

Kurt Vile and the Violators, Aug. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Scott Stapp of Creed, Aug. 3. Aura, Portland, $19.50 to $25.50 in advance, $23 to $29 day of show. auramaine.com

Dark Star Orchestra, Aug. 4. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $30. waterfrontconcerts.com

Interpol, Aug 4. State Theatre, Portland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Lori McKenna, Aug 4. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $30 general admission seated, $45 preferred seating advance. portcitymusichall.com

Real Estate, Aug. 5. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Ramblin’ Jack Elliot, Aug. 6. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

Luke Bryan, Aug. 8. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $30 to $99.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Bobcat Goldthwait, Aug. 8. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45 to $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

The The Band Band, Aug. 9. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45 to $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Hiss Golden Messenger, Aug 9 & 10. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20 in advance, $22 day of show, $32 two-night pass. onelongfellowsquare.com

Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot, Aug. 9. Savage Oakes Vineyard and Winery, Union, $68. savageoakes.com

Iliza Shlesinger, Aug. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $35, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Langhorne Slim and The Lost At Last Band, Aug. 9. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Galactic, Aug. 9. Aura, Portland, $25 in advance, $28 day of show. auramaine.com

Guster On The Ocean Weekend, Aug. 9 to 11. Portland, $46 to $59. 10 a.m. Friday. statetheatreportland.com

The Weight Band, Aug. 9. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $28 in advance, $32 day of show. rocklandstrand.com

The Weight Band, Aug. 10. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Well-Strung, Aug. 10. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $65 to $75. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Trevor Noah, Aug. 10. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $35 to $95. waterfrontconcerts.com

Alice Cooper and Halestorm, Aug. 10. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $29.50 to $350. waterfrontconcerts.com

John Fogerty, Aug. 11. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $25 to $199. waterfrontconcerts.com

Katie Matzell, Aug. 12. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20, $25. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Mipso, Aug. 12. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Off With Their Heads, Aug. 13. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $14 in advance, $17 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway, Aug. 15. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $80 to $90. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Ronnie Baker Brooks, Aug. 14. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 to $40. portcitymusichall.com

Cheryl Wheeler & Kenny White, Aug. 16. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com

Paula Cole, Aug. 16. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45 to $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

KC and the Sunshine Band, Aug. 17. Aura, Portland, $59.50 to $83. auramaine.com

The Subdudes, Aug. 18. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45 to $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

The Alarm with Modern English and Gene Loves Jezebel, Aug. 20. Aura, Portland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. auramaine.com

Rob Thomas, Aug. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $125. statetheatreportland.com

Brantley Gilbert, Aug. 22. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $29.75 to $59.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

SoDown, Aug. 22. Port City Music Hall, Portland $10 in advance, $15 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

The Texas Tenors, Aug. 24. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $60 to $70. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Lula Wiles, Aug. 24. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Red Baraat, Aug. 24. Strand, Rockland, $24 in advance, $28 day of show. rocklandstrand.com

Surfer Blood, Aug. 25. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $10 in advance, $13 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Michelle Currie and Friends, Aug. 26. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20, $25. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Breaking Benjamin, Aug. 28. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $29.50 to $99.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn, Aug. 29. Waterville Opera House, $42 to $53. operahouse.org

Scarab – The Journey Experience, Aug. 30. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30 to $40. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Rick Springfield, Aug. 30. Savage Oakes Vineyard and Winery, Union, $75. savageoakes.com

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Aug. 30. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $50 in advance, $55 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Flogging Molly and Social Distortion, Aug. 30. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $49. waterfrontconcerts.com

Knots & Crosses, Aug. 30 & 31. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $55. stonemountainartscenter.com

Ghostland feat. The Ghost of Paul Revere, Aug. 31. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $40 in advance, $45 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Wiz Khalifa, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Aug. 31. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $49.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Roger McGuinn, Aug. 31. Camden Opera House, $30. camdenoperahouse.com

Alabama with The Charlie Daniels Band, Sept. 1. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $25 to $250. waterfrontconcerts.com

Shel, Sept. 4. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

Eoto, Sept. 5. Aura, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. auramaine.com

Rustic Overtones, Sept. 6. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Subhumans (UK), Sept. 8 Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Sebastian Bach, Sept. 10. Aura, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. auramaine.com

Jon Stickley Trio, Sept. 10. Portland House of Music, Portland, $8 in advance, $12 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Boris, Sept. 12. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Steve Martin and Martin Short, Sept. 14. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor $49.75 to $95.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Bob Seger Tribute – Live Bullet, Sept. 13. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30 to $40. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Holly Bowling, Sept. 13. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Granger Smith ft. Earl Dibbles Jr., Sept. 14. Aura, Portland, $25 in advance, $28 day of show. auramaine.com

Julian Lage Trio, Sept. 17. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $21 in advance, $26 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Lucinda Williams and Buick 6, Sept. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $65 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Cheap Trick, Sept. 17. Aura, Portland, $65 in advance, $68 day of show. auramaine.com

Shakey Graves and Dr. Dog, Sept. 18. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Taylor Mac: A 24-Decade History of Popular Music (abridged), Sept. 19. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $45 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Josh Ritter with Amanda Shires, Sept. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $28 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Com Truise,Sept. 20. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

One Night In Memphis, Sept. 21. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $60 to $70. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

The Feelies, Sept. 21. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Nahko and Medicine for the People, Sept. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Bill Frisell, Sept. 22 (two shows). Blue, Portland, $35. portcityblue.com

Bad Suns, Sept. 22. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Built to Spill, Sept. 23. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $28 in advance, $33 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Collective Soul, Sept. 25. Aura, Portland, $55 in advance, $58 day of show. auramaine.com

Illenium: The Ascend Tour, Sept. 26. State Theatre, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com

Candlebox, Sept. 27. Aura, Portland, $25 in advance, $28 day of show. auramaine.com

Nick Kroll, Sept. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $29. statetheatreportland.com

Piano Men, Sept. 28. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45 to $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Guided By Voices, Sept. 28. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show, $50 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Smooth Hound Slim, Sept. 28. Portland House of Music, Portland, $125 in advance, $15 day of show. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Bianca Del Rio, Sept. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com

Strung Out, Oct. 1. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Iris DeMent, Oct. 3. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com

Adam Ezra Group, Oct. 4. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30 to $40. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Lyrics Born and Con Brio, Oct. 4 Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Iris DeMent, Oct. 4. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. rocklandstrand.com

Studio Two – The Beatles Before America, Oct. 5. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25 to $35. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

The Jeremiahs, Oct. 6. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Deep Purple, Oct. 6. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $59.75 to $159.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Jimmy Vaughan, Oct. 6. Aura, Portland, $25 to $50. auramaine.com

Vince Gill, Oct. 10. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $49.75 to $175. waterfrontconcerts.com

Incubus, Oct. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $66 general admission, $146 lower balcony reserved. statetheatreportland.com

Kittel & Co., Oct. 10. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 to $45. portcitymusichall.com

Noah Gunderson, Oct. 11. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $25 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Juston McKinney, Oct. 11. Aura, Portland, $15 to $30. auramaine.com

Peter Mulvey & Catie Curtis, Oct. 11. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $29.50 to $49.50. stonemountainartscenter.com

Ripe, Oct. 12. Aura, Portland, $16 in advance, $18 day of show. auramaine.com

Cowboy Junkies, Oct. 13. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $65 to $75. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Indigo Girls, Oct. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $70 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Melvin Seals and JGB feat. John Kadlecik, Oct. 15. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $45 preferred seating. statetheatreportland.com

Marco Benevento, Oct. 17. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 to $40 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Ryan Hamilton, Oct. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Alice Phoebe Low, Oct. 18. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Adonis Puentes & The Voice of Cuba Orchestra, Oct. 18. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. rocklandstrand.com

Thievery Corporation, Oct. 18. Aura, Portland, $39.50 to $53. auramaine.com

Marika Hackman, Oct. 19. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

The California Honeydrops, Oct. 19. Aura, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. auramaine.com

Pink Martini, Oct. 20. Aura, Portland, $35 to $65. auramaine.com

Steel Panthers, Oct. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $29 in advance, $32 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Little Feat, Oct. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $85. statetheatreportland.com

Songhoy Blues, Oct. 26. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 to $45. portcitymusichall.com.com

Puddles Pity Party, Oct. 27. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $40 to $115. portcitymusichall.com

Jesse Cook, Oct. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $45. statetheatreportland.com

Yoke Lore, Oct. 28. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. portcitymusichall.com.com

Blue October, Oct. 29. Aura, Portland, $28 in advance, $30 day of show. auramaine.com

X Ambassadors, Nov. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $32.50 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Jenny Lewis, Nov. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band, Nov. 2. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $24. stonemountainartscenter.com

Coco Montoya, Nov. 5. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 to $40. portcitymusichall.com

Home Free, Nov. 7. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, Westbrook, $24. stonemountainartscenter.com

Big Wild, Nov. 7. State Theatre, Portland, $22 in advance, $27 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

North Mississippi Allstars, Nov. 8. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

The Motet, Nov. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $28 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Slothrust, Nov. 13. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $16 in advance, $18 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Big Head Todd and The Monsters, Nov. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $32 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Carbon Leaf, Nov. 15. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $45 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Childsplay with singer Karan Casey, Nov. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $30, $40 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

The Movement, Nov. 17. Portland House of Music, Portland, $15 in advance, $17 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Mandolin Orange, Nov. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $28 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Mr. Speed & Shot of Poison, Nov. 23. Aura, Portland, $15 to $23. auramaine.com

Adam Ezra Group, Nov. 29 & 30. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Stephen Kellogg, Nov. 30. Aura, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. auramaine.com

Cracker, Dec. 6. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 to $45. portcitymusichall.com

Bela Fleck & The Flecktones, Dec. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $55. statetheatreportland.com

David Sedaris, Dec. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $36.50 to $56.50. statetheatreportland.com

Tusk: Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Dec. 28. Aura, Portland, $15 to $33. auramaine.com

Dirty Deeds: AC/DC Experience, Feb. 1. Aura, Portland, $15 in advance, $19 day of show. auramaine.com

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: