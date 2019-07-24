New home for Independence Association

Independence Association opened its long-awaited new Parkway Building in early July on Industrial Parkway in Brunswick with more room for day programs run by EnvisionME and Community Works.

Administrative, financial, and case management staff are also located onsite for the convenience of family members stopping in with questions or to make payments.

Independence Association is a community of individuals with intellectual disabilities, parents, families, friends and local business people working together with staff to provide services and support to intellectually disabled clients.

The new site includes a half-acre of green space with shaded picnic tables on a wheelchair-friendly surface. Before snow flies, swings – including a wheelchair swing – will be installed along with two bocce courts.

“Our clients and staff are getting healthy together,” Executive Director R. Nagel said. “Onsite, we enjoy fitness equipment funded by generous donors. Just off site, we’re walking the trail at LL Bean Manufacturing, sometimes alongside employees on their ‘stretch’ breaks. And we continue to enjoy the outdoors through long-standing partnerships with local and regional parks departments.

The larger space means new referrals are being accepted for the EnvisionME and CommunityWorks day programs. Clients in those programs are not only learning important life skills, they provide volunteer support to the community – more than 7,000 volunteer hours of service last year alone.

The organization may be growing, but its mission remains the same, Nagel said: “To assist adults and children with disabilities in obtaining full and inclusive lives in their chosen communities.”

