Kristof Milak of Hungary won the 200-meter butterfly at the world swimming championships in Gwangju, South Korea, breaking Michael Phelps’ 10-year-old world record.

Milak touched in 1 minute, 50.73 seconds on Wednesday to lower the mark of 1:51.51 that Phelps set at the 2009 worlds in Rome during the height of the high-tech suit era.

The 19-year-old swimmer became the first teenager to win a world title in the event since Phelps at age 18 in 2003.

• Federica Pellegrini beat a field of younger competitors, minus ailing Katie Ledecky, to win the 200-meter freestyle.

The 30-year-old Italian overtook 18-year-old Australian Ariarne Titmus down the stretch to earn her fourth career gold in the event, touching in 1 minute, 54.22 seconds.

Ledecky hasn’t been at the pool since Monday. She withdrew from the 200 freestyle heats and the 1,500 free final on Tuesday with an illness. The American star is being monitored by doctors, but no diagnosis has been disclosed.

NHL: The Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues hired Marc Savard as an assistant coach Wednesday.

The 42-year-old Savard spent 13 years playing in the NHL, splitting time among the Rangers, Flames, Thrashers and Bruins. The two-time All-Star was part of Boston’s 2011 Stanley Cup title team.

Since his retirement, Savard has been part of broadcasts for Hockey Night in Canada and on Maple Leafs pre- and postgame shows. He also has been coaching a junior hockey club in Ontario.

Blues coach Craig Berube called Savard a “tremendous player” and an “elite offensive mind.”

• The Calgary Flames and forward Sam Bennett avoided arbitration, agreeing to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2.55 million.

The 23-year-old had 13 goals and 14 assists in 71 games last season.

CITI OPEN: Andy Murray will team up with brother Jamie to play doubles at the tournament in Washington as he continues his comeback from hip surgery. The event starts Saturday.

PALERMO LADIES OPEN: Unseeded Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany rallied after she was broken in the opening set to upset No. 2 seed Alize Cornet in the second round in Sicily.

Friedsam, who missed over a year following shoulder surgery, was 4-2 down in the first set but came back to win 7-5, 6-4 and set up a quarterfinal meeting against eighth-seeded Jil Teichmann of Switzerland.

HAMBURG EUROPEAN OPEN: Top-seeded Dominic Thiem eased past Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, 7-5, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals in Germany.

WNBA: Jasmine Thomas had 18 points and seven assists, Courtney Williams added 13 points and eight rebounds and the host Connecticut Sun beat the New York Liberty 70-63 for their fourth straight victory.

• Kristi Toliver scored a season-high 32 points, Elena Delle Donne reached 3,500 career points and the Washington Mystics beat the Lynx 79-71 in Minnesota.

U.S. WOMEN: The world champion U.S. women’s team will play two exhibitions against Portugal on its victory tour, on Aug. 29 at Philadelphia and five days later at St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Americans open the tour on Aug. 3 against Ireland at Pasadena, California.

The U.S. Soccer Federation says a pair of additional friendlies are planned for Oct. 3 and 6.

All 23 players on the World Cup roster will be selected for the games.

