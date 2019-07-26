At the end of a recent Sunday Mass, honoring America’s great Independence Day, we sang the song “American the Beautiful.”

The words written by Catherine Lee Bates, included: “America! America!/ God mend thine every flaw/ Confirm thy soul in self-control/ Thy liberty in law!”

Now, more than at any other time in our history as a nation, these words should inspire us to be better than we are.

We live in an age of inane and inaccurate tweets, chanted slogans of “Send them Back,” and incendiary rhetoric that reminds people of a certain age of Nazi Germany.

Our patriotic forefathers must be turning over in their graves.

In the words of our “acting” president “I am not a fan.”

Edward Sullivan

Windham

