AUBURN — Witnesses at the scene of a shooting Saturday evening at Walmart on Mount Auburn Avenue say two men got in a fistfight after one driver was cut off by another in the parking lot.

One man called the other’s wife a name and began to walk back to his car, according to witnesses. They say that’s when one man pulled out a gun and shot the other in the back.

Auburn police said in a tweet shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday that officers were on the scene of the shooting. “A suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public,” police said.

According to reports, the victim was receiving CPR.

