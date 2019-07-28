NEW YORK — The New York Mets completed a trade to acquire All-Star pitcher Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays for a pair of top prospects.

Stroman posted a tweet that read: “Toronto, I love you…forever!” It was followed by a Canadian flag.

A 28-year-old right-hander who made his first All-Star team this season, Stroman is 6-11 in 21 starts despite a 2.96 ERA that is fifth-best in the American League. He has a $7.4 million salary and isn’t eligible for free agency until after the 2020 season.

Toronto received 24-year-old left-hander Anthony Kay and 18-year-old right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson. As part of the deal, New York gets $1.5 million from the Blue Jays to offset much of the $2,506,452 remaining on Stroman’s $7.4 million salary this year.

The 5-foot-7 Stroman is 47-45 with a 3.76 ERA in six big league seasons. He grew up on Long Island near Mets starter Steven Matz, about 50 miles from Citi Field.

New York (50-55) is six games back in the NL wild-card race, with six teams ahead for the two spots. With the trade deadline approaching Wednesday, this deal might lead to the Mets selling off a member of their current rotation, which includes Matz, Noah Syndergaard, Zack Wheeler, Jason Vargas and the NL Cy Young Award winner, Jacob deGrom.

Syndergaard, Wheeler and perhaps Vargas appear the most likely to be traded.

RAYS-BLUE JAYS: Toronto traded veteran utilityman Eric Sogard across the diamond, sending him to visiting Tampa Bay.

Toronto is expected to receive a minor leaguer for the 33-year-old Sogard, who is having a career season.

Sogard was due to start in right field against Rays right-hander Yonny Chirinos, but was scratched shortly before the first pitch and replaced by Billy McKinney.

The trade was confirmed while the Blue Jays batted in the second inning, although Sogard remained in Toronto’s dugout while the Rays reviewed his medical files. He later exchanged hugs and handshakes with teammates on the bench before heading to the clubhouse.

Sogard is batting .300 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI in 73 games. He began the year with 11 career homers in 584 games over eight seasons with Oakland and Milwaukee.

RAYS-INDIANS: Cleveland acquired pitcher Hunter Wood and infielder Christian Arroyo from Tampa Bay in a trade between playoff contenders.

The Rays got minor league outfielder Ruben Cardenas and international slot money from Cleveland.

Wood, a 25-year-old right-hander, was 1-1 with a 2.48 ERA in 19 games – two of them starts – in five stints for Tampa Bay this season. In parts of three years with the Rays he was 2-2 with a 3.20 ERA in 49 games.

The 24-year-old Arroyo is on the 60-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis. He hit .220 with two home runs and seven RBI in 10 games for the Rays this year.

