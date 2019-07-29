Why do evangelical religions continue to support President Donald Trump when his cruel treatment of human beings is an antithesis to Biblical teachings?

These religious groups are Trump’s largest supporters. Jerry Falwell, head of a mega evangelical Baptist church, said there is nothing Trump could do that would make him withdraw his support. He said “You don’t choose a president based on how good they are, you choose a president based on what their policies are.” Trump has promised repeal of Roe v. Wade, and public funds to religious schools.

Many religions in our country have differing beliefs. Some deny women to make decisions involving their health and well-being. The Catholic Church will punish women, but not priests who have sexually abused children. It forces the birth of unwanted children by girls who have been raped and impregnated.

Our U.S. Constitution guarantees the separation of church and state, but conservative justices on the Supreme Court have left the door ajar to allow religious interference in our lives and businesses.

Our freedoms are in jeopardy. Will the Constitution’s separation of church and state survive? Will women’s rights survive? Will our democracy survive?

Gene Proctor

West Bath

