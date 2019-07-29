The motorcyclist killed in a crash in Standish on Friday night was identified as a 50-year-old man from Old Orchard Beach, police said.
Edward J. Hawkins Jr. was found dead at the scene of the crash about 11 p.m. Friday in the area of 170 Pequawket Trail.
No other vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash. Hawkins was found in a cluster of trees on the side of the road next to his 1990 Suzuki 600 motorcycle.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
House Republicans plan retreat in Baltimore, despite Trump’s attacks
-
Nation & World
‘Lock your doors:’ Canada police hunt teen slaying suspects
-
Business
On the move
-
People on the Move
Field joins Highland Green as director of operations
-
People on the Move
Fellers, MD, named medical director for Crossroads