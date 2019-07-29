The motorcyclist killed in a crash in Standish on Friday night was identified as a 50-year-old man from Old Orchard Beach, police said.

Edward J. Hawkins Jr. was found dead at the scene of the crash about 11 p.m. Friday in the area of 170 Pequawket Trail.

No other vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash. Hawkins was found in a cluster of trees on the side of the road next to his 1990 Suzuki 600 motorcycle.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: