PORTLAND — The city has open positions on several boards and committees. Anyone interested in volunteering should submit an application no later than Aug. 16.

Each application should include a cover letter and resume directed to [email protected] or Committee Chairman, c/o City Clerk, 389 Congress St., Portland, ME 04101.

Details are available online at portlandmaine.gov. Openings are on the Board of Appeals, Board of Assessment Review, Community Development Block Grant Allocation Committee, Creative Portland Corp., Portland Fish Exchange, Historic Preservation Committee, Portland Development Corp., and Landbank Commission.

