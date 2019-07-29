PORTLAND — Longtime School Board member Laurie Davis announced she won’t seek re-election to her District 3 seat this fall.

In both a letter to the Portland Press Herald and a Facebook post, Davis, who’s been on the board since 2010, said she’d like to pursue other interests and spend more time with family and friends.

She said the School Board faces some “complex challenges” in providing an education that meets both the requirements of the City Charter and the goals laid out in the district’s new strategic plan.

“As financial pressure grows on Portland taxpayers, the board will need to make carefully considered financial, programmatic, and facilities decisions that will have long-lasting consequences,” Davis said. “I urge the District 3 voters to seek out and elect a new representative who will thoughtfully weigh data, consistently seek information from many sources, and serve without regard to ego or ideology.”

