CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians traded pitcher Trevor Bauer to the Cincinnati Reds as part of a three-team trade with the San Diego Padres Tuesday night, according to reports.

In the deal, the San Diego Padres received outfielder Taylor Trammell from the Reds, who sent outfielder Yasiel Puig to Cleveland, which also got outfielder Franmil Reyes and pitcher Logan Allen from San Diego.

• The Cubs added bullpen depth by acquiring right-hander David Phelps from Toronto for minor league righty Thomas Hatch.

As part of the trade, the Blue Jays agreed to send cash to Chicago to offset some of Phelps’ contract, which includes a $2.5 million base salary for this year, a $1 million club option for 2020 and numerous bonuses.

• The NL East-leading Atlanta Braves acquired reliever Chris Martin from the Texas Rangers for minor league pitcher Kolby Allard.

BAUER WAS fined by Major League Baseball for heaving a ball from the pitcher’s mound over the center-field wall at Kansas City last weekend, a person familiar with the discipline told The Associated Press.

The person spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the discipline was not announced.

The players’ association declined comment on the decision.

An All-Star last year, Bauer made the toss just after allowing a two-run single to Nicky Lopez that gave the Royals a 7-5 lead with one out in the fifth inning of Cleveland’s 9-6 loss Sunday. When Manager Terry Francona emerged from the dugout to make a pitching change, Bauer turned, took a couple steps and threw the ball over the 410-foot mark.

Francona pointed Bauer toward the dugout, and then followed closely behind him, and both disappeared into the tunnel. Bauer apologized to the organization and his teammates.

WHITE SOX: Shortstop Tim Anderson was activated from the 10-day injured list.

Eloy Jimenez also returned Sunday against Minnesota after suffering a bruised right ulnar nerve when he collided with teammate Charlie Tilson chasing a long fly ball at Kansas City on June 16.

BLUE JAYS: Closer Ken Giles, who has been the subject of trade speculation, got a cortisone shot in his right elbow to treat what the club called mild inflammation.

PIRATES: Pittsburgh suspended bullpen coach Euclides Rojas for two games because of what it termed a contract violation, Pittsburgh's second suspension this month involving the bullpen.

Reliever Keone Kela also served a two-game suspension in July for an unspecified violation of his contract. Yahoo Sports reported that Kela was suspended due to an altercation with Hector Morales, the team’s director of cultural readiness and peak performance coach.

Toronto head athletic trainer Nikki Huffman says an MRI showed no structural problems, and that the shot would provide Giles with “a long-lasting effect.” Huffman also said Giles has been cleared to throw in two days, though when he makes it back to the mound is unclear.

PIRATES: The Pirates suspended bullpen coach Euclides Rojas for two games because of what it termed a contract violation, Pittsburgh’s second suspension this month involving the bullpen.

The club had no further comment.

Reliever Keone Kela also served a two-game suspension in July for an unspecified violation of his contract. Yahoo Sports reported that Kela was suspended due to an altercation with Hector Morales, the team’s director of cultural readiness and peak performance coach.

Kela did not refute that report when asked about it last week.

Phelps will cost Chicago a maximum of $1.25 million this year. The Cubs are responsible for the $819,892 remaining of his 2019 salary and the first $430,108 of the performance bonuses Phelps earns.

Martin was 0-2 with four saves and a 3.08 ERA in 38 appearances. The 33-year-old right-hander has allowed only three earned runs over his last 19 games since May 24. The 6-foot-8 Martin has 24 strikeouts and only one walk in 18 2/3 innings over that span for his hometown Rangers.

