Bobby Dalbec drove in four runs and Jarren Duran had three RBI Tuesday night as the Portland Sea Dogs (18-21) began a six-game Eastern League trip with a 9-3 win over the Flying Squirrels (16-22) in Richmond, Virginia.

Dalbec’s two-run triple to center capped a five-run second inning. Tate Matheny’s soft base hit back to the mound scored Luke Tendler with the first run of the decisive rally. Marcus Wilson and Matheny scored on Duran’s two-out single before Dalbec drove in Duran and C.J. Chatham for a 5-0 lead.

Jacob Heyward hit a two-run homer in the fourth and scored on Jalen Miller’s sacrifice fly in the sixth to pull the Squirrels close. But the Sea Dogs put the game away with a four-run ninth inning keyed by Dalbec’s two-run single.

Portland placed Josh Tobias on the injured list on Tuesday, just six days after the infielder had been activated from a previous stint on the IL.

NECBL: Danny Ryan lifted a two-run homer in the top of the 10th inning, providing the winning margin for the Valley Blue Sox (22-18) against the Sanford Mainers (16-26) during a 7-6 win in Sanford.

Shane Marshall drove home three runs for the Mainers, two with a fifth-inning homer that gave Sanford a 4-3 lead.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Manny Patterson, a senior cornerback for the University of Maine football team, has been selected as a first-team STATS FCS preseason All-American. Patterson, who was named to the second team a year ago, has also been selected to the College Football America Yearbook’s FCS Preseason Starting Lineup.

Kayon Whitaker, a senior defensive lineman, was picked for the a preseason second team, while linebacker Deshawn Stevens was a third-team selection.

All three players previously received Colonial Athletic Association preseason all-conference honors.

TENNIS

CITI OPEN: The Citi Open’s women’s event lost two of its top draws in first-round action Tuesday when teenage phenom Coco Gauff lost to Zarina Diyas, 6-4, 6-2, and top-seeded Sloane Stephens fell to Rebecca Peterson, 6-2, 7-5.

Stephens has logged three first-round exits and one second-round exit in Washington since winning the title in 2015.

Gauff, playing under a brutally hot sun in the late afternoon, lost her first main-draw match since her dazzling run at Wimbledon. Diyas, 25, of Kazakhstan, who advances to play fifth-seeded Lesia Tsurenko, was the better server of the two, and Gauff sent far too many mishits into the net due in part to sluggish footwork.

SUSPENDED: Egyptian Youssef Hossam, whose brother was banned from the sport for life for match-fixing, has been suspended from tennis for alleged integrity violations.

The Tennis Integrity Unit announced Tuesday that 21-year-old Hossam, ranked 410th in the world, has been provisionally suspended while its investigation continues. Hossam may not compete in or attend any event sanctioned by the sport’s governing bodies. Last year, Youssef’s brother Karim Hossam was found guilty of 16 corruption charges that included providing inside information and facilitating betting. He was given a lifetime ban.

HOCKEY

NHL: Chris Kunitz retired after winning four Stanley Cup titles in 15 NHL seasons, and he is joining the Chicago Blackhawks’ front office as a player development adviser.

Kunitz, 39, had 268 goals and 351 assists in 1,022 NHL games with Anaheim, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Tampa Bay and Chicago. He also had 27 goals and 66 assists in 178 career playoff appearances.

• Less than 15 months after hiring Paul Fenton as general manager of the Minnesota Wild, owner Craig Leipold decided to fire Fenton on Tuesday despite the unusual late-summer timing to try to redirect the franchise before it drifted further off track.

The Wild’s six-year streak of making the playoffs ended in the spring.

SOCCER

U.S. SOCCER: The players’ association for the U.S. men’s national team is criticizing U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro’s efforts to counter arguments made by the women’s team in a fight over pay. Cordeiro sent a letter to the federation’s members Monday that said U.S. Soccer paid the World Cup champion women’s team more than the men’s team over the period from 2010 to 2018.

Players for the women’s team filed a federal lawsuit in March alleging gender discrimination by U.S. Soccer in matters including compensation. The issue was highlighted at the Women’s World Cup in France, where the crowd chanted “Equal Pay!” following the U.S. victory in the final earlier this month. U.S. Soccer also claimed the women’s team generated less gross revenue than the men’s team from 2009 to 2019 and that women’s games resulted in a net loss of $27.5 million for the federation over an 11-year span.

The union for the men’s team took issue with those points, pointing out they lacked context. The men’s and women’s teams have separate collective bargaining agreements and different pay structures. Players on the women’s team receive salaries, while the men are paid by appearance with bonuses.

The U.S. women’s team won back to back World Cup titles over the period, while the men failed to make the field for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

TRANSFER: Midfielder Alex Mendez, among the top American players at this year’s Under-20 World Cup, has transferred to the Dutch club Ajax from Germany’s Freiburg.

Ajax said Tuesday the 18-year-old from Los Angeles had agreed to a three-year contract. Mendez was with the second-tier LA Galaxy II in 2017 and left last October for Freiburg but did not get into a match.

