ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival is getting started in Rockland, where festival-goers plan to eat hundreds of the state’s beloved arthropods and crown a new sea goddess.
The decades-old festival takes place near the Rockland waterfront and includes steamed lobster, lobster bisque, lobster mac and cheese, lobster rolls, lobster wraps and lobster Caesar salad, to name a few options.
The festival starts Wednesday and ends Sunday. Wednesday’s big event is the 72nd Maine Sea Goddess Coronation. That piece of the festival caused a stir in the community last year when the winner lost her crown a day after her coronation over social media posts showing her holding a marijuana cigarette.
New leaders of the festival later apologized to the pageant winner, Taylor Hamlin.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Hall of Fame linebacker Nick Buoniconti dies at 78
-
Business
U.S. record debt sales continue as deficits head to $1 trillion
-
American Journal
Wooden Bat Baseball: Bonny Eagle’s summer run ends at Scarborough
-
American Journal
Wooden Bat Baseball: Gorham pushes past Westbrook in CMG Mortgage Summer League playoffs
-
New England
Illegal trash dumper leaves nod to Arlo Guthrie’s ‘Alice’s Restaurant’