A driver was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland on Thursday night after his vehicle hit a parked car near DiPietro’s Market in South Portland.
South Portland police said the investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing. Investigators have not ruled out speed or alcohol.
Sgt. Kevin Sager said the driver’s injuries do not appear to be serious, but the impact of the collision caused his vehicle to roll over.
The crash took place around 7:30 p.m. near the market located at 385 Cottage Road.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
New Hampshire man killed in ATV crash in Naples
-
Boston Red Sox
Rays complete sweep of Red Sox with 9-4 win
-
Local & State
Driver injured when vehicle strikes parked car, rolls over in South Portland
-
New England
Robert F. and Ethel Kennedy’s granddaughter Saoirse Hill dies at 22
-
Beach to Beacon
Read our 2019 Beach to Beacon coverage