Free dinner – Thursday, Aug. 1, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Aug. 2, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Bean and casserole supper – Saturday, Aug. 3, American Legion Auxiliary Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Pies for dessert. $8, $4.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Aug. 7, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Hot meal and fellowship sponsored by Wayside Food Services and Trinity Lutheran Church of Westbrook.

Hot lunch – Wednesday, Aug. 14, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 151 West Gray Road, Gray. American chop suey, salad and dessert. Donation

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to [email protected]

