Space Craft Night

Come make a galaxy jar or an alien, or sketch some drawings, at Space Craft Night from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the New Gloucester Public Library, 379 Intervale Road. Weather permitting, this free event will take place in the Bob Leighton Memorial Gazebo.

In keeping with the library’s theme of going to the moon, crafts will be space-based. All ages are welcome, but be aware that the crafts will be aimed toward children. If you should happen to have some empty jars around the house, the library could use some with lids for one of the crafts planned. Event registration is not necessary, but appreciated. Contact the library at 926-4840 for more information.

Community fair returns

Mark your calendar for Aug. 17 for the return of the New Gloucester Community Fair. Attractions include food trucks, bands, car show, touch-a-truck, vendors, displays, animals, kids’ games, magician, craft demonstrations and more.

Festivities take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New Gloucester Fairgrounds, 106 Bald Hill Road. For the latest details, call 740-7528 or email [email protected]

Discount passes

New Gloucester Parks and Recreation has Funtown/Splashtown tickets for $30 each and Aquaboggan tickets for $17 available now at the Town Office, 385 Intervale Road.

Friends of the New Gloucester Public Library have arranged for passes to Maine Wildlife Park, Poland Spring, Shaker Village and the Children’s Museum. Also, the library is the place to sign out pickleball equipment for use at Rowe Station Park, as well as canoes and kayaks for use at the New Gloucester Fairgrounds.

Hike to a waterfall

The Rain or Shine Club outing at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, will be to the Big Falls Preserve. Acquired in 2018 by the Royal River Conservation Trust from the Fralich family, Big Falls is a 40-acre preserve located at GPS address: 381 Woodman Road. This preserve features a scenic waterfall at the mouth of a small wading pool creating a destination for hikers on a 1.5 mile loop trail.

The parking spot is at the junction of Woodman Road and Ayer Road. For more information, contact Carrie Ridgway at [email protected] or 615-7824.

Blood drive at Pineland

Be part of a lifesaving journey by donating blood between 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 14. The drive takes place in the Mount Washington Room at The Commons, 59 Pineland Drive.

All donors will receive a coupon towards Pineland Farms cheese. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org, enter 04260 and click on the Make Your Appointment button.

