Portland has hired a new social services administrator.

Aaron Geyer, who has worked for the city for 13 years, officially assumed the job Wednesday. He has been the interim in the position since earlier this year. Most recently, he served as the program manager for general assistance, employment programs and the representative payee program.

“Aaron did a fantastic job serving in the interim capacity, and so I’m delighted he accepted our offer to officially assume the Administrator position,” said Kristen Dow, director of the Health and Human Services Department. “He has proven his leadership and ability to navigate through difficult situations, all while managing several Division initiatives.”

Geyer will oversee 90 employees and a $13 million budget. His salary will be $86,385.

He succeeds David MacLean, who was fired in May. His attorney told the Portland Press Herald earlier this year that he would fight his dismissal.

