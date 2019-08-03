CHICAGO — Cole Hamels pitched five shutout innings Saturday after spending five weeks on the injured list, Albert Almora Jr. hit a tiebreaking home run and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-1.

Out since June 28 because of a strained left oblique, Hamels allowed four singles, walked none and struck out six.

Hamels picked up where he left off before his injury. In five starts before getting hurt in a game at Cincinnati, he pitched at least seven innings and was 2-1 with a 1.00 ERA.

Almora hit a solo homer in the seventh off reliever Junior Guerra (3-3) into the Wrigley Field basket just inside the left-field foul pole for a 2-1 lead.

Almora added a sacrifice fly in a two-run eighth that included an RBI single by Javier Baez. In the second, Baez tripled and scored.

Rowan Wick (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh for his first major league victory. Closer Craig Kimbrel got his ninth save in 11 chances.

Ryan Braun singled in the lone run for the Brewers, who have lost three straight and 5 of 6.

Brewers starter Gio Gonzalez allowed one run on six hits before leaving with one out in the fifth. He exited his previous start, on July 26 against the Cubs, after 6 1/3 innings with shoulder tightness.

NOTES

PHILLIES: The team sued the New York company that created the Phanatic mascot to prevent the green furry fan favorite from becoming a free agent.

In a complaint filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the Phillies alleged Harrison/Erickson threatened to terminate the Phillies’ rights to the Phanatic next year and “make the Phanatic a free agent” unless the team renegotiated its 1984 agreement to acquire the mascot’s rights.

ATHLETICS: Oakland activated outfielder Stephen Piscotty from the injured list and claimed catcher Dustin Garneau off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.

Piscotty had been out since June 30 with a sprained right knee. He played five games in the minors while rehabbing, and batted .304 with one home run and three RBI.

CUBS: Catcher Willson Contreras left the game with Milwaukee in the seventh inning with an apparent hamstring injury. He was replaced behind the plate by Victor Caratini.

Contreras pulled up and grabbed the back of his right leg as he exited the batter’s box after hitting the ball to right-center off Junior Guerra to lead off the inning. Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain made a nifty running catch to retire Contreras.

ROCKIES: Colorado placed outfielder David Dahl on the 10-day injured list with a high right ankle sprain.

An MRI onfirmed the injury, which occurred during the sixth inning of Friday night’s victory against San Francisco. Manager Bud Black didn’t have a timeline for Dahl’s return but said it could be “several weeks.”

TWINS: Minnesota put often-injured center fielder Byron Buxton and pitcher Michael Pineda on the 10-day injured list.

Buxton is out with a problem in his left shoulder, marking his third stint on the IL. Pineda is out with a right triceps strain. He’s made 21 starts and is 7-5 with a 4.15 ERA.

