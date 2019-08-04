OAKLAND, Calif. — Tanner Roark pitched five innings to get the win in his Oakland debut Sunday, and the Athletics beat Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-2.

Jurickson Profar connected for his 15th homer as the A’s won for the sixth time in seven games. Dustin Garneau had two hits and two RBI after being claimed off waivers Saturday.

Paul DeJong homered for the Cardinals, who lost each of their four games against the A’s this season.

Roark (7-7) allowed one run and four hits, struck out six and walked two. He pitched out of a pair of jams in his first start since being acquired in a trade with Cincinnati at Wednesday’s deadline.

WHITE SOX 10, PHILLIES 5: Leury Garcia hit a grand slam, Eloy Jimenez added a three-run shot and Tim Anderson also went deep to lead Chicago at Philadelphia.

The Phillies lost 2 of 3 at home to the below-.500 White Sox. Not even appearances by Chase Utley, Ryan Howard, Pedro Martinez and the rest of the 2009 NL champions could inspire the Phillies, who trailed all the way against Reynaldo Lopez (6-9) and three relievers.

RAYS 7, MARLINS 2: Yonny Chirinos allowed one run in five innings before leaving with a hand injury and Tampa Bay won at St. Petersburg, Florida, to match its longest winning streak this season at six games.

Chirinos (9-5) gave up two hits but was pulled after 63 pitches due to right middle finger inflammation. Diego Castillo, Colin Poche and Andrew Kittredge finished a six-hitter.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 6, ANGELS 2: Shane Bieber became the first pitcher this season to throw three complete games, a five-hitter that led Cleveland at home for a three-game sweep.

Bieber (11-4) struck out eight and walked none, reaching 300 career strikeouts in his 44th big league appearance. Bieber is 9-2 in his last 15 starts.

ORIOLES 6, BLUE JAYS 5: Trey Mancini drove in two runs and Baltimore won at home.

Mancini has 15 RBI in 13 games against Toronto this season.

TWINS 3, ROYALS 0: Devin Smeltzer pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning for his first major league win, and Minnesota won at Minneapolis to complete a three-game sweep.

Jason Castro homered and Eddie Rosario drove in two runs for the Twins, who maintained their three-game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central. Luis Arraez had two hits and scored twice.

ASTROS 3, MARINERS 1: Justin Verlander struck out 10 and Houston won at home for a three-game sweep.

A day after Astros newcomer Aaron Sanchez and three relievers combined on a no-hitter, Verlander (15-4) took the major league wins lead and left with an AL-best 2.68 ERA.

RANGERS 6, TIGERS 4: Willie Calhoun hit a tiebreaking three-run triple in the seventh inning, and Texas finished a three-game sweep at Arlington, Texas.

Calhoun pulled a 2-0 pitch from Nick Ramirez just inside the right-field line and into the corner. Calhoun later scored on a wild pitch.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 13, PIRATES 2: Robinson Cano appeared headed back to the injured list after straining his left hamstring, an injury that overshadowed Noah Syndergaard’s sparkling outing at Pittsburgh that pulled New York within one game of .500 for the first time since mid-June.

CUBS 7, BREWERS 2: Jason Heyward drove in three runs, Yu Darvish pitched five effective innings and Chicago won at home to sweep their weekend series.

REDS 6, BRAVES 4: Tucker Barnhart hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the 10th inning off new closer Shane Greene, and Cincinnati won at Atlanta after wasting a two-run lead in the ninth.

ROCKIES 6, GIANTS 2: Kyle Freeland earned his first win in nearly four months and Nolan Arenado homered twice to lead Colorado at Denver.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, NATIONALS 5: Ketel Marte hit an inside-the-park home run off former Arizona ace Patrick Corbin, Adam Jones drove in four runs and the Diamondbacks won at Phoenix.

DODGERS 11, PADRES 10: Max Muncy’s fourth hit was a two-run, walk-off double, and Los Angeles rallied from a late three-run deficit to win at home.

NOTES

PHILLIES: Philadelphia demoted third baseman Maikel Franco to Triple-A Leigh Valley.

CUBS: Catcher Willson Contreras went on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring.

TWINS: After making two appearances following his trade from San Francisco, reliever Sam Dyson went on the injured list with right biceps tendinitis.

YANKEES: Center fielder Aaron Hicks was placed on the 10-day injured list with a flexor strain in his right elbow.

Send questions/comments to the editors.