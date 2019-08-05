Jennifer Porter

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills, $15. sacorivertheatre.org

Jennifer Porter is a local singer, actress and screenwriter who late last year released a terrific album called “These Years.” Porter’s repertoire is a wonderful fusion of originals and covers, including The Rolling Stones’ “Beast of Burden” and others by Tom Waits, Bob Dylan and Van Morrison. Expect an evening of tunes that will hit Texas and Louisiana blues, soul, country and jazz.

Guster

3 p.m. Saturday. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $46 in advance, $51 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Alternative rock band Guster’s annual Guster on the Ocean Weekend is packed with special events like an acoustic show and Peaks Island bike ride, but the main event is Saturday’s show at Thompson’s Point. Guster will play two sets and one will include the entire “Lost and Gone Forever” album. What’s just as exciting is the dazzling collection of opening acts. The show, which almost could be called a festival, kicks off at 3 p.m. and includes sets from Rubble Bucket, Kat Wright, Weakened Friends and Tall Heights.

Katie Matzell

8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, $20. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Portland singer Katie Matzell is urging you to get out on a Monday night for the only show that she and her full band are headlining this summer in southern Maine. You’ll hear selections from last year’s EP and surely her latest single, the silky smooth “In Spring Forgetting.” Matzell also will work in some covers from the likes of Bonnie Raitt, Little Feat and Aretha Franklin.

