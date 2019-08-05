SALES

Penske Truck Leasing purchased a 6,860-square-foot industrial building at 65 and 73 Carey Circle, Hampden. Mark Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers.

RSP Pleasant LLC purchased a 12,500-square-foot office/retail building at 1 Pleasant St., Portland. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors; Gordie Holmes, Direct Real Estate.

CT Properties purchased 3.12± acres of vacant land at Cole Business Park in Sidney. Peter Gwilym, Porta & Co.

Mainely Processing, LLC purchased 826 Kennedy Memorial Drive, Oakland. Mark Sandler and Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers; Gregg Perkins, Affiliated Realty.

Tony Napolitano purchased a 2,560-square-foot retail building at 562 Main St., South Portland. Michael Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers; Michael Rogers, The Bean Group.

Little Canada, LLC purchased a six-property portfolio at 500 Canal St., Lewiston. Jessica Estes and Tim Millett, The Boulos Company.

ME RE Acquisitions LLC purchased a 1,500-square-foot office building at 176 Main St., South Portland. John Doyon, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers; MacKenzie Simpson, Porta & Co.

30 Long Creek Avenue, LLC purchased a 15,000-square-foot office building at 30 Long Creek Drive, South Portland. Dan Greenstein and Greg Boulos, The Boulos Company.

Lewiston/Auburn Community Housing, Inc., purchased 0.67 acre at 40 Pine St., Lewiston. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

Lewiston/Auburn Community Housing, Inc., purchased 0.61 acre at 54-60 Pine St., Lewiston. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

New England Optics purchased a 2,240-square-foot mixed-use/retail building at 149 Bath Road, Bath. Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group; Kathy Harris, Haggerty Realty.

RideSource, Inc., purchased a 68,175-square-foot industrial building at 822 Main St., Oxford. Tim Millett, The Boulos Company.

Safe Place Community Center purchased a 2,400-square-foot retail building at 332 Main St., Corinth. Derek Miller, The Boulos Company.

Parkingway Management, LLC purchased a 21,000-square-foot shopping center at 450 Payne Road, Scarborough. Mark Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers; Michael Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Scott Moore Logging purchased 41.91 acres at 8-3 Longley Road, Solon. Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company.

Mammoth Acquisition Company, Inc., purchased a 3,521-square-foot restaurant at 506 Main St., Saco. Mark Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers; Denis Dancoes, The Dancoes Company.

Griffle LLC purchased a 43,637-square-foot office building at 1 Weston Court, Augusta. Mark Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers; Cheri Bonawitz and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Spicer Properties LLC purchased a four-unit multi-family and a commercial unit investment property at 206 Lincoln Ave., Rumford. Karen Rich and Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers; Kaleb Swan, Tim Dunham Realty.

SDMC Development, LLC purchased 1.5 acres at 7 Mill Common Drive, Scarborough. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR and Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company.

Penske Truck Leasing purchased a 9,000-square-foot industrial building at 77 Postal Service Way, Scarborough. Mark Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers.

LEASES, OFFICE

Southern Maine Audiology renewed its lease of 1,895 square feet at 251 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Casco Bay Roofing and Renovations leased 2,200 square feet at 1350 Riverside St., Portland. Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers.

SequelCare of Maine LLC leased 2,784 square feet at 185 Spring St., Yarmouth. Craig Church, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour.

MCG LLC leased 1,100 square feet at 2 Main St., Building 17, Suite 302-V, Biddeford. Megan Higgins, Pepperell Mill Campus.

Zolia Vera leased 575 square feet at 2 Main St., Building 15, Suite 202, Biddeford. Megan Higgins, Pepperell Mill Campus.

Meredy Hamilton leased 575 square feet of studio space at 2 Main St., Building 15, Suite 215, Biddeford. Megan Higgins, Pepperell Mill Campus.

Opportunity Enterprises, Inc., leased 2,900 square feet at 545 Riverside Drive, Augusta. Dennis Wheelock, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour.

PRISM Analog leased 1,800 square feet at 34 Preble St., Portland. Peter Gwilym, Porta & Co.

Residential Resources of Maine Inc., leased 4,471 square feet at 39 Mechanic St., Westbrook. Thomas W. Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Millett, Esq., NAI The Dunham Group; Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company.

Mercer (US) Inc., renewed its lease of 4,915 square feet at 2 Monument Square, Portland. Thomas W. Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Millett, Esq., NAI The Dunham Group; Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company.

Rambol leased 4,750 top-floor square feet at 217 Commercial St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Alexandra Angle Design leased 600 square feet at 53 Exchange St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Bytemap leased 500 square feet at 30 Exchange St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Center for Behavioral Health-ME leased 2,500 square feet at 343 Gorham Road, South Portland. Andrew Ingalls, Malone Commercial Brokers; Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Key Bank leased 14,357 square feet at One Canal Plaza, Portland. Joe Malone and Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers; Tony McDonald, The Boulos Company.

Martha & Company, LLC leased 774 square feet at 121 Main St., Yarmouth. John Doyon, CCIM, Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM, and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

CB Wireless, Inc., DBA Casco Bay Wireless leased 1,054 square feet at 29 Western Ave., South Portland. Michael Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers; Edward Dickhaut, Maine Custom Realty.

Kennebunk Port and Shore Realty leased 390 square feet at 4-6 Main St., Kennebunk. Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group.

Saco Bay Orthopedics renewed its lease of 2,276 square feet at 869 Main St., Westbrook. Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group; Scott Seigfeldt, Jackson Cross Partners.

Boel Management Inc., leased 1,524 square feet on the second floor at 36 Union Wharf, Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Words From the Words, LLC leased 1,250 square feet at 53 York St., Portland. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

The Bioscience Association of Maine AKA BioME leased 1,250 square feet of office space at 53 York St., Portland. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

RETAIL

Speckled Ax Coffee leased 1,800 square feet at 20 Thames St., Portland. Thomas W. Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group; Jenn Small, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Zhao Massage leased 1,000 square feet at 437 Congress St., Portland. Peter Gwilym and Jennifer Nale, Porta & Co.

EPF LLC DBA Exterus Business Furniture leased 2,345 square feet of office/retail space at 82 Hanover St., Portland. Anthony Struzziero, Porta & Co.

CFC Wear leased 1,697 square feet of office/retail space at 2 Main St., Building 18, Suite 230, Biddeford. Megan Higgins, Pepperell Mill Campus.

EJL & Company, LLC leased 2,900 square feet at 1 Hancock St. (WEX building), Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Flowers & Candy, LLC leased 700 square feet at 10 Exchange St., Portland. Jennifer Davies, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC; Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company.

Coopa Creations leased 1,150 square feet at 321 Elm St., Biddeford. Ty Hobbs, The Boulos Company.

United States Postal Service renewed its 3,015-square-foot lease at 104 Main St., Blue Hill. Ty Hobbs, The Boulos Company.

INDUSTRIAL

Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad leased 2,740 square feet of warehouse/industrial space at 93B Main St., South Portland. Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Innovasea Systems, Inc., leased 13,842 square feet at 248 Northport Ave., Belfast. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

