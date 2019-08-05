OTISFIELD⁠ — A man was seriously injured Monday evening after his pickup truck rolled over on Route 121 in Otisfield.

Fire Chief Kyle Jordan said the man suffered “multi-system trauma” after the single-vehicle crash.

Although he did not see the crash, James Stricker, a volunteer EMT, said he was flagged down immediately after the accident. He said he attempted to apply pressure to the man’s wounds, but could not do much because the man was trapped inside the truck.

The crash occurred at about 6 p.m. in a residential area of Route 121, across from Thompson Lake and about 100 feet from the New Outpost restaurant.

The Otisfield Fire Department, Casco Fire Department and Oxford County Sherriff’s Office responded to the accident.

Initial reports indicated a LifeFlight helicopter had been called to the crash.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: