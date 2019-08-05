CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs placed closer Craig Kimbrel on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation, and catcher Willson Contreras will miss the next four weeks with a right hamstring strain.

The injuries are significant blows for the NL Central-leading Cubs, who are trying to hold off St. Louis and Milwaukee to win the division for the third time in four years.

Kimbrel said his knee started bothering him while closing out Saturday’s 4-1 victory against the Brewers. The stint is retroactive to Sunday and Kimbrel thinks he’ll be ready when he’s eligible to return.

Contreras also got hurt Saturday. He had an MRI on Monday that showed a Grade 2 strain. He experienced a similar injury in 2017.

METS: Second baseman Robinson Cano was placed on the injured list, a day after tearing his left hamstring in a game at Pittsburgh.

BRAVES: Atlanta recalled right-hander Mike Foltynewicz from Triple-A Gwinnett to take a spot in the starting rotation after Kevin Gausman was claimed off waivers by Cincinnati.

PLAYOFFS SCHEDULED: The World Series will start Oct. 22, the same night as NBA openers. The commissioner’s office said Game 7 would be played Oct. 30, barring postponements. The World Series is set to end in October for the second straight year after finishing in November from 2015-17.

RAYS: Yonny Chirinos, who has right middle finger inflammation, became the third Tampa Bay starting pitcher on the injured list and is expected to miss at least a month.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »