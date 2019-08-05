Portland Public Schools is working to address a dramatic drop in enrollment at Deering High School and will be looking at whether changes need to be made to the high school choice process, according to a letter from the superintendent to the community released Monday in response to a Portland Press Herald article.

“As you may be aware, the Portland Press Herald recently published a story about the shift in high school enrollment away from Deering High School to Portland High School,” the letter from Superintendent Xavier Botana reads. “High school enrollment numbers fluctuate annually because we allow our students to choose which high school they want to attend, but the number of ninth-graders choosing Deering this fall is markedly lower than usual.”

Related Headlines More students opt for Portland High over Deering, perceiving safety issues

On Saturday the Press Herald published an article about an enrollment shift between Portland High, which in recent years has typically enrolled a freshman class of about 190 students, and Deering, which has typically enrolled about 220 freshmen.

This year’s incoming freshman class has a projected enrollment of 127 at Deering and 272 at Portland High.

Last week Botana said the shift was due to “a number of high-profile incidents” including a rumor of a school violence threat and a handful of fights last November. He said concerns about the school climate likely led more students to enroll at Portland High.

In his letter Monday, Botana said the district is taking the enrollment shift seriously and he will be working with the Board of Education to lead a discussion on the high school selection process.

Board of Education Chairman Roberto Rodriguez did not immediately respond to a phone call from a reporter Monday morning. Botana also did not immediately respond to messages left by a reporter.

“As part of that conversation, we will strive to understand and account for the reasons why students select schools and consider options to prevent another single-year swing of this magnitude,” he wrote in the letter.

He also touted the diversity of the student body at Deering, efforts to expand Advanced Placement classes and student success in the arts and athletics.

“This reality does not come through in the Press Herald article,” Botana said.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: