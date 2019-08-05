Blood donations needed
The Westbrook Knights of Columbus Council 2219 is sponsoring an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at St. Hyacinth’s Church Hall (St. Anthony Parish) on Brown Street.
“As always, there is an urgent need for blood donations,” Russ Champagne, Knights’ spokesman, said.
To thank people for making time to give blood or platelets, the Red Cross will send those who donate through Aug. 29 a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Duddy in park concert
Jose Duddy, the widely known local country singer, will be in concert when the free summer series continues 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, in Riverbank Park on Main Street.
The Stephen W. Manchester Post 62 of the American Legion will serve refreshments, including hamburgers, hot dogs and beverages.
