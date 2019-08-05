Author Ellen Cooney will speak about her book “The Mountaintop School for Dogs and Other Second Chances” from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, in the Eleanor Conant Saunders Room at Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St. The event is part of a summer reading speaker series. Robert Lowell/American Journal

Blood donations needed

The Westbrook Knights of Columbus Council 2219 is sponsoring an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at St. Hyacinth’s Church Hall (St. Anthony Parish) on Brown Street.

“As always, there is an urgent need for blood donations,” Russ Champagne, Knights’ spokesman, said.

To thank people for making time to give blood or platelets, the Red Cross will send those who donate through Aug. 29 a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Duddy in park concert

Jose Duddy, the widely known local country singer, will be in concert when the free summer series continues 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, in Riverbank Park on Main Street.

The Stephen W. Manchester Post 62 of the American Legion will serve refreshments, including hamburgers, hot dogs and beverages.

