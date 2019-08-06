Recognition

Stroudwater Associates healthcare consulting firm announced that Jeffrey Sommer of Yarmouth, Stroudwater’s managing director, accepted the Patriot Award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense program. The award allows an employee serving in the National Guard or Reserve to nominate supervisors for their support of a service member and their family. In related news, senior consultants Opal H. Greenway and Jonathan Pantenburg, both of Falmouth, were promoted to principal.

Verrill Dana attorneys Michael Fay, Kurt Klebe, Mary McQuillen and Jacqueline Rider were recognized in the Chambers High Net Worth 2019 Guide, specifically aimed at the international private wealth market. The firm was one of only three Maine firms ranked for its private wealth law practice.

Hired, promotions, appointments

Jeanine Chesley, CEO of New England Rehabilitation Hospital of Portland, recently announced the appointment of Kate Carlson of Windham to the position of pharmacy director. A staff pharmacist at NERHP for five years, Carlson is assuming the role upon the retirement of Steve Moulton of Portland, who worked at NERHP for over 32 years.

Steven Hoxie, of Workers’ Compensation Residual Market Pool of Scarborough, was elected treasurer of the newly formed Kids’ Chance of Maine, which provides scholarships to the children of workers who have been seriously injured or killed on the job. New board members include John Leavitt, New England Regional Council of Carpenters; Tony Payne, MEMIC; and Doug Kaplan, Kaplan & Grant, all of Portland, and Tawnya Brown of Concentra in South Portland.

Katie Exchange of Boston Financial Management in Portland has obtained the designation of Certified Financial Planner. Exchange will take on a new role as associate wealth manager in BFM’s new downtown Portland location on Commerical Street.

The South Portland/Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club elected David Lourie of Cape Elizabeth as its president for 2019-20. Lourie will preside over an active club that raised and spent more than $ 70,000 on a wide variety of charitable organizations and activities last year. Other elected officers included President-elect Michael Geneseo, Treasurer Nicole Albert and Secretary Kathy Cotter.

Maine Behavioral Healthcare has hired Collen M. Foley-Ingersoll of North Yarmouth as senior director of autism and developmental disorders. Most recently Foley-Ingersoll served as the clinical director for Woodfords Family Services Pineland Preschool, a special needs preschool for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders and other developmental disabilities. She also served as the director of the REACH School in South Portland.

Delta Dental Plan of Maine has elected a new board member, Dr. Jennifer Brunacini of Falmouth.

RE/MAX Shoreline recently welcomed Liz Sylvester to its Portland office.

Cumberland County Federal Credit Union has promoted Ross Biette to senior vice president of Information Systems.

Gawron Turgeon Architects of Scarborough has announced four new hires: Haley Huston, interior designer; Brenna Weisslender, intern architect; Allyson Wyand, interior designer; and Sarah Wissler, marketing director.

Clark Insurance in Portland has hired two new account managers. Kathleen Joy, who grew up in Portland and attended Andover College, will be working in the Business Insurance Department. Brandi Beaumont will be joining the Personal Insurance Department. She is a U Maine grad who started her career in insurance in 2014.

