The Shaker Road bridge on Route 26, which is currently under construction, is scheduled to close for up to 14 days starting on Aug. 6. The project consists of repairs to the Shaker Road Bridge that crosses over the Turnpike at Mile 64.3 in the town of Gray. During construction, the bridge will remain open using signalized alternating one-way traffic. The bridge will be closed to pedestrian traffic during construction.

The contractor will be allowed to close the bridge to traffic for up to 14 days in order to jack the bridge into its final position and place the joints and concrete. During the closure, a detour route will be signed.

See www.MaineTurnpike.com or contact: Erin Courtney, MTA Public Relations at 482-8119 or [email protected] for more.

Movies and space crafts

Attend a movie and enjoy a tasty snack in the Gray Public Library’s theater. Movies showing: “Pokemon: Detective Pikachu” (PG), Saturday, Aug. 10 at 10:30 a.m., and “Tolkien” (PG-13) at 1 p.m.; “Moana” (PG) Thursday, Aug. 15 at 10:30 a.m.; “The Apartment” (1960, R), Friday, Aug. 16 at 1 p.m.; “Woodstock” (1970, R), Saturday, Aug. 17 at noon; “All is True” (PG-13), Tuesday, Aug. 20, 1 p.m.; “Matilda” (PG), Thursday, Aug. 29, 10:30 a.m

Summer Reading–Space Crafts, out-of-this-world crafting fun, will be offered Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., in August. Recommended for children at least 4 years old. The Gray Public Library is at 5 Hancock St. and the events are free and open to all.

Pow wow and wildlife

The Attean Family Pow Wow will be held at Maine Wildlife Park the weekend of Aug. 10-11. Tribal representatives from Maine, New England and around the country will be at the park for two full days with native dancers, drummers, craft vendors, singers and traditional food booths. Also included will be new activities, food, music and a Grand Entry each day. The event is all day, rain or shine.

The following Saturday, Aug.17, Wildlife Encounters wildlife experts and professional educators will be at the park with their living menagerie of wildlife. Meet and photograph a variety of animals while learning how they are connected to Maine’s resident wildlife.

Sponsored by the ‘Friends of the Maine Wildlife Park, all programs run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. unless otherwise noted. For more information, call 657-4977, ext. 0 or see www.mainewildlifepark.com.

BBQ, tournament and blood drive

Legionnaires will put on a BBQ followed by the Dave Perlman Trio on Friday, Aug. 9 from 6-10 p.m. at American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road. The band brings a mix of classic rock, dance and current hits. Funds raised will support student scholarships at Gray-NG High School.

The Annual Sons of the American Legion Cornhole Tourney will be on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. A Blood Drive in memory of Catherine Lewis will be held Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 1-6 p.m.

at American Legion Post 86.

It’s the Berries

The Annual Blueberry Festival on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. will include bands, food trucks, artisans, bouncy houses, a diaper derby, fun run, wagon rides, chainsaw woodcarving demo, and much more at the Henry Pennell Municipal Complex, 24 Main St. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/GrayBlueberryFestival.

Movie under the Stars

The Movie in the Park on Thursday, Aug. 15 at dusk, sponsored by Gray Parks and Recreation, will be “Shazam” (PG-13). All movies are free and will be shown in Pennell softball field behind Town Hall. Rain location is in Newbegin Gym or the second floor of Town Hall.

Time for a good cleaning

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day will be Saturday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for residents and property owners only, with proof of residency required. Items can be brought to the salt and sand shed, Seagull Drive; see www.graymaine.org for details.

