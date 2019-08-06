Moonlight paddle

Saint Joseph’s College and the Sebago Center will be hosting a guided moonlight paddle Thursday, Aug. 15. Participants will start the evening at 7:45 p.m. on the Saint Joseph’s campus beach with a campfire, safety instruction, and a brief history of the lake before paddling to the middle of the lake to watch the full moon rise. The event will cost $49 per person. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit sebagocenter.org or email Elizabeth O’Neal at [email protected]

Cribbage tournament

The Standish Historical Society will be hosting a cribbage tournament fundraiser at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Two Black Dogs Country Pub, 1 Ossipee Trail E, Standish. First place prize will be a $25 gift certificate to the pub and a trophy. Admission will be $3 for Standish Historical Society members and $5 for nonmembers.

Cruise and lunch

The Standish Recreation Department will host a cruise and lunch for seniors on Bailey Island on Wednesday, Aug. 21. The cruise will feature a history of Casco Bay given by the captain of the ferry. The trip will cost $30 per person, which includes transportation and a roundtrip ferry ticket. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

History lecture

The Standish Historical Society will be hosting a lecture on Wednesday, Aug. 21 focusing on everyday life in Maine from 1700 to 1900. The lecture will be held in the Tompson House Ballroom and will begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit standishhistoricalsociety.org.

Kayak tour

The Standish Recreation Department will be hosting a trip to Peaks Island on Saturday, Aug. 24 for a half-day kayak tour. The tour will go around the island, neighboring islands, and the open ocean nearby. The tour takes around three hours and is intended for athletic beginners. The trip will cost $78 per person, which includes transportation and a roundtrip ferry ticket. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

