CASCO — Camp Sunshine received a donation totaling about $1.2 million on Aug. 5, marking the largest donation in camp history.

The check came from Tropical Smoothie Cafe, which held fundraisers for the camp at each of its 700 locations across the country. The company, a longtime supporter of Camp Sunshine, is also sponsoring this week’s oncology session at the camp.

“Many families actually learn about Camp Sunshine for the very first time while they are at a Tropical Smoothie Cafe,” Camp Sunshine’s Executive Director Michael Katz said in a press release. “To have a corporate partner that is so instrumental in helping raise much-needed funds for our program, as well as generating national awareness for our cause, is priceless.”

The gift represents about 25% of the camp’s annual operating budget.

The donation will be used to sponsor 200 families to attend Camp Sunshine, provide travel assistance to more than 300 families and support the program’s continued outreach and expansion.

Camp Sunshine provides retreats for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families, combining respite, recreation and support while enabling hope and promoting joy.

“It never ceases to amaze me how our franchisees, customers and employees come together to contribute to Camp Sunshine in such a meaningful way,” Tropical Smoothie Cafe CEO Charles Watson said. “I’m proud that we can support Camp Sunshine’s mission to provide a retreat for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.”

